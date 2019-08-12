Protesters plan to descend on Hong Kong aiport again for a demonstration on Monday, stirred by a woman being shot in the eye on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters call for mass Hong Kong airport demonstration after woman shot in eye during extradition bill unrest in Tsim Sha Tsui
- Doctors fear the injured woman could lose her right eye after she was reportedly hit with beanbag round fired by police
- The incident during Sunday’s violence leads to calls to occupy the airport again, with online pleas for 1 million people to head there
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police officers use tear gas inside Kwai Fong MTR station, the first time it has been used within the MTR network. Photo: Felix Wong
Tear gas fired in Kwai Fong station: Hong Kong police told by MTR Corporation to think of public safety after unprecedented indoor deployment during protest
- Rail bosses call on police to consider welfare of passengers and staff when mounting operations inside MTR network
- The riot control agent was released inside a station for first time as protests raged across Hong Kong for much of Sunday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
