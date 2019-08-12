Protesters at the airport don eye patches to show their anger at what happened on Sunday night. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
After woman shot in eye, angry protesters descend on Hong Kong International Airport
- Demonstrators don eye patches at Lantau Island hub, one of the world’s busiest international airports
- Sit-in comes after night of escalated violence inside subway stations
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters at the airport don eye patches to show their anger at what happened on Sunday night. Photo: Sum Lok-kei