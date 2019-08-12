Peter Woo is asking Hong Kong people to help return the city to a peaceful path. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protests: billionaire businessman Peter Woo pleads with Hongkongers to stop the violence, warns of terrorism threat as tensions escalate
- All sides must act now to end aggression blighting city, says property tycoon, who urges protesters to ‘quit while you are ahead’
- Peter Woo is first to issue appeal following request for help by mainland China officials to hundreds of senior pro-Beijing figures
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Peter Woo is asking Hong Kong people to help return the city to a peaceful path. Photo: Xiaomei Chen