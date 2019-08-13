Channels

SCMP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in July. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Canada’s Justin Trudeau extremely concerned about Hong Kong, urges China to be careful

  • Prime minister says Ottawa is focused protecting Canada’s interests in Hong Kong, which is home to around 300,000 Canadian citizens
  • US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warns Beijing that any violent crackdown on protests in the city would be ‘completely unacceptable’
Topic |   Canada
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:58am, 13 Aug, 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in July. Photo: Reuters
Alvin Yeung (left) and Dennis Kwok of the Civic Partyplan to fly to the United States this week for a meeting with politicians in Washington. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong opposition lawmakers promise not to ‘bad-mouth’ city during meeting with US officials, but will give honest appraisal of extradition bill unrest

  • Dennis Kwok and Alvin Yeung are flying to Washington to meet officials ahead of Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act debate
  • Legislation would allow Occupy activists to get US visas and place sanctions on Hong Kong officials in relation to extradition-bill unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 3:56am, 13 Aug, 2019

Alvin Yeung (left) and Dennis Kwok of the Civic Partyplan to fly to the United States this week for a meeting with politicians in Washington. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
