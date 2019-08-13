Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in July. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s Justin Trudeau extremely concerned about Hong Kong, urges China to be careful
- Prime minister says Ottawa is focused protecting Canada’s interests in Hong Kong, which is home to around 300,000 Canadian citizens
- US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warns Beijing that any violent crackdown on protests in the city would be ‘completely unacceptable’
Alvin Yeung (left) and Dennis Kwok of the Civic Partyplan to fly to the United States this week for a meeting with politicians in Washington. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong opposition lawmakers promise not to ‘bad-mouth’ city during meeting with US officials, but will give honest appraisal of extradition bill unrest
- Dennis Kwok and Alvin Yeung are flying to Washington to meet officials ahead of Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act debate
- Legislation would allow Occupy activists to get US visas and place sanctions on Hong Kong officials in relation to extradition-bill unrest
