Tear gas is fired at anti-government demonstrators during a clash in Yuen Long last month. The protests are in their tenth week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing unlikely to intervene in Hong Kong but police under pressure to end protests, analysts say
- Central government’s warning about ‘signs of terrorism’ in escalating violence ‘provides cover for local authorities to continue on path they are on’
- Unless the city asks for help, Beijing is bound by law and cannot step in
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Anti-government protesters return to Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests on agenda in London talks between Boris Johnson and John Bolton
- US national security adviser says he spoke with British officials about the city’s situation ‘as part of a general discussion about China’
- It will fuel concerns in Beijing about growing international coalition on the crisis, according to observers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
