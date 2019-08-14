US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump claims China moving troops to Hong Kong border, citing US intelligence
- US president urges calm as clashes continue between protesters and authorities
- Trump earlier called situation in Hong Kong ‘tricky’ and said he hoped ‘nobody gets killed’
A police officer (right) draws and points his gun at the airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Court issues injunction order to remove protesters from Hong Kong airport terminal after they clash with riot police
- Protesters had accused man in terminal building of being an undercover security officer from mainland China
- Small contingent of fully equipped riot police and elite officers from the Special Tactical Squad fought off protesters, using pepper spray and batons
