Travellers getting through Immigration Department’s examination at Chinese border. Photo: Handout
Politics

Mainland Chinese immigration officials inspect Hongkongers’ phones for protest-related photos, videos

  • Residents say they have been asked to unlock their mobile phones when trying to cross the border, and officers have checked their messages
  • In one case a Hongkonger was not allowed to return to the city, while another claims he was forced to delete all relevant videos and images
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 9:04am, 15 Aug, 2019

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters, in scenes that have become increasingly regular. Photo: Felix Wong
Society

Mainland Chinese tourists shun ‘violent’ Hong Kong, survey says

  • Tour operators report drastic fall in bookings, with 90 per cent losing more than half their income
  • Latest sign that city’s tourism sector is being hit by the ongoing unrest
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 8:17pm, 14 Aug, 2019

