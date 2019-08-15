Travellers getting through Immigration Department’s examination at Chinese border. Photo: Handout
Mainland Chinese immigration officials inspect Hongkongers’ phones for protest-related photos, videos
- Residents say they have been asked to unlock their mobile phones when trying to cross the border, and officers have checked their messages
- In one case a Hongkonger was not allowed to return to the city, while another claims he was forced to delete all relevant videos and images
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters, in scenes that have become increasingly regular. Photo: Felix Wong
Mainland Chinese tourists shun ‘violent’ Hong Kong, survey says
- Tour operators report drastic fall in bookings, with 90 per cent losing more than half their income
- Latest sign that city’s tourism sector is being hit by the ongoing unrest
Topic | China Society
