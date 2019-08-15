Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Global Times reporter Fu Guohao is taken to an ambulance by paramedics after being tied up by anti-government protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong airport protest: how a terrifying night unfolded as demonstrators turned on mainland Chinese men and fought police

  • Previously peaceful demonstrations at terminal descended into acrimony on fifth day as protesters tried to prevent passengers from reaching departure gates
  • Two mainlanders accosted by protesters, beaten, bound and denied medical treatment before being ferried onto ambulances
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Danny Lee  

Victor Ting  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 3:12pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Global Times reporter Fu Guohao is taken to an ambulance by paramedics after being tied up by anti-government protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Travellers getting through Immigration Department’s examination at Chinese border. Photo: Handout
Politics

Some Hongkongers have phones checked for protest photos at mainland China border amid anti-government unrest

  • Residents say they have been asked to unlock their mobile phones when trying to cross the border, and officers have checked their messages
  • In one case a Hongkonger was not allowed to return to the city, while another claims he was forced to delete all relevant videos and images
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 11:57am, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Travellers getting through Immigration Department’s examination at Chinese border. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.