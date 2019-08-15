Global Times reporter Fu Guohao is taken to an ambulance by paramedics after being tied up by anti-government protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong airport protest: how a terrifying night unfolded as demonstrators turned on mainland Chinese men and fought police
- Previously peaceful demonstrations at terminal descended into acrimony on fifth day as protesters tried to prevent passengers from reaching departure gates
- Two mainlanders accosted by protesters, beaten, bound and denied medical treatment before being ferried onto ambulances
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Travellers getting through Immigration Department’s examination at Chinese border. Photo: Handout
Some Hongkongers have phones checked for protest photos at mainland China border amid anti-government unrest
- Residents say they have been asked to unlock their mobile phones when trying to cross the border, and officers have checked their messages
- In one case a Hongkonger was not allowed to return to the city, while another claims he was forced to delete all relevant videos and images
