(Right) Law scholar Benny Tai gets break from jail after serving three months of 16-month sentence. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong law scholar Benny Tai, serving jail term for co-founding 2014 Occupy protests, gets bail
- Benny Tai gets break from jail after serving three months of 16-month sentence
- He was convicted over civil disobedience movement that brought parts of city to a standstill in 2014
Topic | Hong Kong protests
(Right) Law scholar Benny Tai gets break from jail after serving three months of 16-month sentence. Photo: Sam Tsang