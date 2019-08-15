Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Civil servants protest in Central on August 2 against the government’s handling of the extradition bill demonstrators. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

‘Disgusted’ Hong Kong civil servants warn of strike in second petition to government over handling of protests

  • More than 350 officers launch second petition in a month condemning force’s handling of anti-government protests
  • Some police behaviour goes against international norms, they say, warning of strike if government refuses to make concessions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 7:56pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Civil servants protest in Central on August 2 against the government’s handling of the extradition bill demonstrators. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during the latest round of clashes in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police chief proud of how officers have handled extradition bill protests, and appeals for unity in face of ‘unparalleled challenges’

  • Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo writes to 30,000-strong force in bid to soothe anger and boost morale
  • Top cop tells officers he will stand by them and praises their ‘enormous contribution’ over past seven weeks
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 11:23pm, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during the latest round of clashes in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.