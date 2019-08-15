Civil servants protest in Central on August 2 against the government’s handling of the extradition bill demonstrators. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Disgusted’ Hong Kong civil servants warn of strike in second petition to government over handling of protests
- More than 350 officers launch second petition in a month condemning force’s handling of anti-government protests
- Some police behaviour goes against international norms, they say, warning of strike if government refuses to make concessions
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during the latest round of clashes in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police chief proud of how officers have handled extradition bill protests, and appeals for unity in face of ‘unparalleled challenges’
- Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo writes to 30,000-strong force in bid to soothe anger and boost morale
- Top cop tells officers he will stand by them and praises their ‘enormous contribution’ over past seven weeks
