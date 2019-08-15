A group of riot police runs towards anti-government protesters, Sham Shui Po. Photo: Felix Wong
Tycoon Lui Che-woo urges Hong Kong youth to think on where violence will lead, amid anti-government protests
- K Wah International chairman calls on government to help young people understand career opportunities and set up talks with different sectors
- He follows fellow billionaire Peter Woo in denouncing violence publicly
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A group of riot police runs towards anti-government protesters, Sham Shui Po. Photo: Felix Wong
Newly elected HKFA chairman Pui Kwan-kay meets the media. Photo: Chan Kin-wa
‘Protests will not be a problem’ for AFC awards ceremony in Hong Kong, says HKFA chief
- Annual gala is set to be held at Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on December 2
- New chairman admits venue might need to reconsidered before HK$30 million event, but it is ‘too early to say’
Topic | Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA)
Newly elected HKFA chairman Pui Kwan-kay meets the media. Photo: Chan Kin-wa