A group of riot police runs towards anti-government protesters, Sham Shui Po. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Tycoon Lui Che-woo urges Hong Kong youth to think on where violence will lead, amid anti-government protests

  • K Wah International chairman calls on government to help young people understand career opportunities and set up talks with different sectors
  • He follows fellow billionaire Peter Woo in denouncing violence publicly
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 4:26pm, 15 Aug, 2019

A group of riot police runs towards anti-government protesters, Sham Shui Po. Photo: Felix Wong
Newly elected HKFA chairman Pui Kwan-kay meets the media. Photo: Chan Kin-wa
Hong Kong

‘Protests will not be a problem’ for AFC awards ceremony in Hong Kong, says HKFA chief

  • Annual gala is set to be held at Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on December 2
  • New chairman admits venue might need to reconsidered before HK$30 million event, but it is ‘too early to say’
Topic |   Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA)
Jonathan White

Jonathan White  

Updated: 1:24pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Newly elected HKFA chairman Pui Kwan-kay meets the media. Photo: Chan Kin-wa
