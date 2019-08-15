Channels

Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced a raft of measures on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

1.43 million taxpayers, low-income households set to benefit as Hong Kong government unveils ‘mini budget’ amid gloomy economic outlook

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan announces a basket of extra budget measures to the tune of HK$19.1 billion
  • Chan cites a host of reasons for measures but steers clear of mentioning the current social unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
SCMP

Olga Wong  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 9:09pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Cleaners remove what remains of the protest paraphernalia at the airport. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

With tougher security, Hong Kong airport returns to normal after anti-government protests

  • Violent clashes brought the city’s air traffic to a halt on Tuesday, prompting injunction against demonstrations
  • Riot police and private security guards were stationed at the site
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Athena Chan

Athena Chan  

Updated: 5:08pm, 15 Aug, 2019

