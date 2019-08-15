Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced a raft of measures on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
1.43 million taxpayers, low-income households set to benefit as Hong Kong government unveils ‘mini budget’ amid gloomy economic outlook
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan announces a basket of extra budget measures to the tune of HK$19.1 billion
- Chan cites a host of reasons for measures but steers clear of mentioning the current social unrest
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced a raft of measures on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Cleaners remove what remains of the protest paraphernalia at the airport. Photo: Dickson Lee
With tougher security, Hong Kong airport returns to normal after anti-government protests
- Violent clashes brought the city’s air traffic to a halt on Tuesday, prompting injunction against demonstrations
- Riot police and private security guards were stationed at the site
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Cleaners remove what remains of the protest paraphernalia at the airport. Photo: Dickson Lee