Riot police at the airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police watchdog says force turned down requests for information on handling of anti-government protests
- Independent Police Complaints Council received more than 23,000 items of information including photographs, articles, video clips and links
- It says it was told by police some material could not be handed over because of prosecution purposes
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police at the airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Pang Kap-kin leaves Sha Tin Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Two men accused of assaulting police at Hong Kong airport protest bailed
- Pang Kap-kin and Au Tak-fuk say police assaulted them during and after their arrests on Tuesday
- Both released on bail, but cannot return to the airport or leave Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Pang Kap-kin leaves Sha Tin Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu