Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police at the airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong police watchdog says force turned down requests for information on handling of anti-government protests

  • Independent Police Complaints Council received more than 23,000 items of information including photographs, articles, video clips and links
  • It says it was told by police some material could not be handed over because of prosecution purposes
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Michelle Wong  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 11:42pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police at the airport. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pang Kap-kin leaves Sha Tin Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Law and Crime

Two men accused of assaulting police at Hong Kong airport protest bailed

  • Pang Kap-kin and Au Tak-fuk say police assaulted them during and after their arrests on Tuesday
  • Both released on bail, but cannot return to the airport or leave Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 4:47pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pang Kap-kin leaves Sha Tin Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.