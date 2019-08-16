Financial Secretary Paul Chan after announcing the measures. Photo: Winson Wong
It’s not the economy, stupid: Hong Kong lawmakers and laymen say goodies won’t cool political heat or desire to protest
- Most agree the current crisis rocking the city is a political issue, with young people – who form the bulk of protesters – mostly left out of sweeteners
- Measures not seen as much of a boost to pro-establishment bloc
Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned of a possible recession. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong still heading for recession even with relief measures announced to counter slowdown and turmoil, economists warn
- Finance chief Paul Chan unveiled HK$19.1 billion worth of measures for enterprises and residents, saying they could help boost the economy by 0.3 per cent
- But economists remain pessimistic about the city’s economic outlook
