Financial Secretary Paul Chan after announcing the measures. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

It’s not the economy, stupid: Hong Kong lawmakers and laymen say goodies won’t cool political heat or desire to protest

  • Most agree the current crisis rocking the city is a political issue, with young people – who form the bulk of protesters – mostly left out of sweeteners
  • Measures not seen as much of a boost to pro-establishment bloc
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 8:10am, 16 Aug, 2019

Financial Secretary Paul Chan after announcing the measures. Photo: Winson Wong
Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned of a possible recession. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong still heading for recession even with relief measures announced to counter slowdown and turmoil, economists warn

  • Finance chief Paul Chan unveiled HK$19.1 billion worth of measures for enterprises and residents, saying they could help boost the economy by 0.3 per cent
  • But economists remain pessimistic about the city’s economic outlook
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 7:05am, 16 Aug, 2019

Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned of a possible recession. Photo: Winson Wong
