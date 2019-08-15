Riot police and protesters clash in Wong Tai Sin on August 3. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police ban marches as Hong Kong readies for 11th weekend of mass anti-government protests
- Authorities cite 18 anti-government demonstrations held since June that ended in violence and injuries
- But rallies on Friday – and major demonstration in Victoria Park on Sunday – get the green light
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police and protesters clash in Wong Tai Sin on August 3. Photo: Sam Tsang
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump urges Xi Jinping to meet Hong Kong protesters, clarifies earlier tweet interpreted as an offer to meet Chinese president
- Trump’s latest comments about Hong Kong suggest a meeting between Xi and protesters would yield an ‘enlightened ending’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters