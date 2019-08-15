Channels

Riot police and protesters clash in Wong Tai Sin on August 3. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Police ban marches as Hong Kong readies for 11th weekend of mass anti-government protests

  • Authorities cite 18 anti-government demonstrations held since June that ended in violence and injuries
  • But rallies on Friday – and major demonstration in Victoria Park on Sunday – get the green light
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Su Xinqi  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 5:04am, 16 Aug, 2019

Riot police and protesters clash in Wong Tai Sin on August 3. Photo: Sam Tsang
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump urges Xi Jinping to meet Hong Kong protesters, clarifies earlier tweet interpreted as an offer to meet Chinese president

  • Trump’s latest comments about Hong Kong suggest a meeting between Xi and protesters would yield an ‘enlightened ending’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 3:44am, 16 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
