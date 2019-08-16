Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers Alvin Yeung (left) and Dennis Kwok in New York on Thursday. Photo: The Asia Society
Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers in US to discuss city’s crisis with politicians and business leaders
- Dennis Kwok and Alvin Yeung of the Civic Party say they want to tell the truth about what’s happening in Hong Kong
- ‘Hong Kong is sick, Kwok says. ‘Every time that symptoms come out, you just give that guy … expired painkillers, hoping that symptoms will go away’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers Alvin Yeung (left) and Dennis Kwok in New York on Thursday. Photo: The Asia Society