Youngsters clean up a ticket vending machine at Kwai Fong MTR station on Friday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Youngsters gather at Hong Kong’s Kwai Fong MTR station with water buckets and towels to clean up marks of tear gas fired during anti-government protests on Sunday
- At least seven youngsters reached Kwai Fong MTR station with buckets of water and towels on Friday morning to remove marks of tear gas firing
- Train services were unaffected and some passers-by appreciated the gesture
Topic | Hong Kong protests
