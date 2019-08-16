Channels

Students say in the survey they will support the protests in various ways and to different lengths, with some willing to boycott classes while others saying they will wear accessories such as badges to make a statement.
Politics

Thousands of secondary students support school boycott as pro-democracy group Demosisto calls on them to skip Monday classes weekly over protest demands

  • Survey by group and other student concern bodies on 19,473 respondents finds 89 per cent backing protesters’ demands
  • Despite most preferring an absolute school snub for an indefinite period, organisers will launch action first with a weekly one-day boycott
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 4:49pm, 16 Aug, 2019

Youngsters clean up a ticket vending machine at Kwai Fong MTR station on Friday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Youngsters gather at Hong Kong’s Kwai Fong MTR station with water buckets and towels to clean up marks of tear gas fired during anti-government protests on Sunday

  • At least seven youngsters reached Kwai Fong MTR station with buckets of water and towels on Friday morning to remove marks of tear gas firing
  • Train services were unaffected and some passers-by appreciated the gesture
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 4:16pm, 16 Aug, 2019

