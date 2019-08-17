Anti-extradition bill messages posted around Wong Tai Sin Temple. Photo: May Tse
No tear gas, only incense: a Wong Tai Sin before Hong Kong’s protest violence
- Apart from its famous temple, Wong Tai Sin also holds some of city’s best-kept secrets throughout its quiet history
- The district has since been one of the major battlefields between police and demonstrators joined by angry residents
Topic | History of Hong Kong districts
Anti-extradition bill messages posted around Wong Tai Sin Temple. Photo: May Tse