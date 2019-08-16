Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Armoured vehicles and trucks stationed in Shenzhen, near the border with Hong Kong. Photo:AP Photo/Dake Kang
Politics

Call for caution over fake news, as online claims emerge of pro-democracy figures leaving Hong Kong due to fears of military crackdown

  • Tycoon Jimmy Lai, a vocal supporter of the camp, also said to be on plane out of city but source confirms he has not left
  • Nathan Law earlier said he was furthering his studies in the US, while Claudia Mo is attending son’s wedding
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:09pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Armoured vehicles and trucks stationed in Shenzhen, near the border with Hong Kong. Photo:AP Photo/Dake Kang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.