Armoured vehicles and trucks stationed in Shenzhen, near the border with Hong Kong. Photo:AP Photo/Dake Kang
Call for caution over fake news, as online claims emerge of pro-democracy figures leaving Hong Kong due to fears of military crackdown
- Tycoon Jimmy Lai, a vocal supporter of the camp, also said to be on plane out of city but source confirms he has not left
- Nathan Law earlier said he was furthering his studies in the US, while Claudia Mo is attending son’s wedding
Topic | Hong Kong protests
