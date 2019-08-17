Channels

Umbrellas go up in Central as thousands of teachers brave heavy rain to show solidarity with their students. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

More than 22,000 march in teachers’ rally supporting Hong Kong’s young protesters, organisers say

  • Rally-goers walk from Chater Garden to Government House in one of three police-approved demonstrations on Saturday; police estimate march peaked at 8,300
  • A day earlier, education minister sought to discourage secondary school students from boycotting classes in the new academic year
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung  

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 4:25pm, 17 Aug, 2019

Students say in the survey they will support the protests in various ways and to different lengths, with some willing to boycott classes while others saying they will wear accessories such as badges to make a statement.
Hong Kong education minister deplores boycott after thousands of secondary students say they will heed Demosisto’s calls to skip Monday classes weekly over protest demands

  • Kevin Yeung says boycott will disrupt operations of schools and sow discord on campuses
  • Survey by group and other student concern bodies of 19,473 respondents finds 89 per cent backing protesters’ demands
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung  

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 11:36pm, 16 Aug, 2019

