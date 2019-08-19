Channels

Anti-government protesters obstruct train doors to stop MTR services at Hung Hom station during the citywide strike on August 5. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Frontline MTR staff bear the brunt as Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters target railway network to vent anger against administration

  • Rail union leaders feel protesters barking up wrong tree and harassing passengers during attempts to cripple train services
  • Recent protests and police response have also fractured MTR staff, with some publicly denouncing use of tear gas at underground train stations
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 10:41am, 19 Aug, 2019

