Suspected triad members attack anti-government protesters in North Point on August 5. Photo: Sam Tsang
Several intercepted and refused entry to Hong Kong through border points as groups of men arrive from mainland China, government source says
- Each group consisted of 10 to 20 men thought to be between 20 and 40 years old – many wearing the same white clothes and wristbands
- Source won’t rule out ‘that they came to Hong Kong to throw their weigh behind someone’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
