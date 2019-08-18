Anti-government protesters drop a rubbish bin on riot police from a footbridge in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong breathes sigh of relief as Saturday night passes with no tear gas fired as anti-government protesters cause only minor disruption and avoid clashing with police
- Protesters and police appeared at times to be on the brink of a clash in Mong Kok, but in the end, nothing came of their confrontation
- Day began with a teachers’ rally with an estimated turnout of 22,000 protesters amid an amber rainstorm
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters drop a rubbish bin on riot police from a footbridge in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
The truth about tear gas: how Hong Kong police violated all guidelines for the ‘non-lethal weapon’
Hong Kong protests
Banned worldwide in 1925, tear gas underwent an image overhaul before being embraced as an alternative to bullets. The canisters littering Hong Kong streets have been deployed indoors and in poorly ventilated areas, against suppliers’ guidance