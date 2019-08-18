Channels

Military vehicles parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre in Shenzhen. Photo: Reuters
Politics

No reason for Beijing to send troops to Hong Kong to deal with protests, says former justice secretary Elsie Leung

  • Time has not yet arrived to warrant troops to maintain order in city, Leung says, but even if they were deployed, it wouldn’t damage one country, two systems
  • Current Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng says political factors will not be taken into account when deciding whether to press charges
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 5:48pm, 18 Aug, 2019

