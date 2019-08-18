A campaign has been set up to get customers to rein in spending, particularly with big businesses seen as close to Beijing, as part of the anti-government movement. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protesters slash personal spending in economic boycott designed to force government into meeting extradition bill demands
- Organisers of ‘Bye Buy Day’ target businesses they say are pro-Beijing in latest non-cooperation campaign
- Academic warns against plan but one participant says short-term economic damage is worth it to protect freedoms
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protester attends a rally as pro-China counterprotesters also gather nearby, in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests: rallies held in Sydney, Vancouver, Toronto and London
- Supporters of China and Hong Kong have increasingly held rallies in countries around the world
