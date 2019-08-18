Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A campaign has been set up to get customers to rein in spending, particularly with big businesses seen as close to Beijing, as part of the anti-government movement. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Hong Kong protesters slash personal spending in economic boycott designed to force government into meeting extradition bill demands

  • Organisers of ‘Bye Buy Day’ target businesses they say are pro-Beijing in latest non-cooperation campaign
  • Academic warns against plan but one participant says short-term economic damage is worth it to protect freedoms
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 7:29pm, 18 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A campaign has been set up to get customers to rein in spending, particularly with big businesses seen as close to Beijing, as part of the anti-government movement. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protester attends a rally as pro-China counterprotesters also gather nearby, in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Hong Kong protests: rallies held in Sydney, Vancouver, Toronto and London

  • Supporters of China and Hong Kong have increasingly held rallies in countries around the world
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protester attends a rally as pro-China counterprotesters also gather nearby, in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.