Cathay has come under intense pressure from Beijing, after some of its staff supported the protests that have been going on for nearly three months. Photo: AFP
Politics

Cathay Pacific investigating rumours of anonymous letter from staff reiterating support for Hong Kong protests

  • City’s biggest carrier has felt Beijing’s anger for its response to involvement of employees in protests, with CEO Rupert Hogg resigning last Friday
  • Airline makes clear its condemnation of violence and vows to take zero tolerance approach to ‘unacceptable’ behaviour among staff
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 9:47pm, 18 Aug, 2019

