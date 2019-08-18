Cathay has come under intense pressure from Beijing, after some of its staff supported the protests that have been going on for nearly three months. Photo: AFP
Cathay Pacific investigating rumours of anonymous letter from staff reiterating support for Hong Kong protests
- City’s biggest carrier has felt Beijing’s anger for its response to involvement of employees in protests, with CEO Rupert Hogg resigning last Friday
- Airline makes clear its condemnation of violence and vows to take zero tolerance approach to ‘unacceptable’ behaviour among staff
