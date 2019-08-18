Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

Will Beijing deploy troops in Hong Kong? Taiwan can provide some clues

  • Chinese should not fight against Chinese is the bottom line. So, rather than targeting Taiwan, Beijing reserves the right to safeguard its sovereignty
  • Beijing is unlikely to take the most drastic step when there are several subtle yet effective ways to tackle the crisis
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam  

Updated: 10:50pm, 18 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.