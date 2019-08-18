Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In the Facebook video, police were seen trying to dissuade anti-government protesters from breaking the law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Showing a softer side? Hong Kong police release video of officer explaining laws to protesters and the trouble they could land in

  • Video posted on police’s Facebook page shows officer gently trying to persuade residents besieging a police station to leave
  • Pro-democracy councillor Chris Mak dismisses act as ‘sugar-coated poison’ while others say forces should have adopted soft strategy earlier
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 12:23am, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

In the Facebook video, police were seen trying to dissuade anti-government protesters from breaking the law. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anti-government protesters drop a rubbish bin on riot police from a footbridge in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong breathes sigh of relief as Saturday night passes with no tear gas fired as anti-government protesters cause only minor disruption and avoid clashing with police

  • Protesters and police appeared at times to be on the brink of a clash in Mong Kok, but in the end, nothing came of their confrontation
  • Day began with a teachers’ rally with an estimated turnout of 22,000 protesters amid an amber rainstorm
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Simone McCarthy  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:26am, 18 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters drop a rubbish bin on riot police from a footbridge in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.