In the Facebook video, police were seen trying to dissuade anti-government protesters from breaking the law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Showing a softer side? Hong Kong police release video of officer explaining laws to protesters and the trouble they could land in
- Video posted on police’s Facebook page shows officer gently trying to persuade residents besieging a police station to leave
- Pro-democracy councillor Chris Mak dismisses act as ‘sugar-coated poison’ while others say forces should have adopted soft strategy earlier
Topic | Hong Kong police
In the Facebook video, police were seen trying to dissuade anti-government protesters from breaking the law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Anti-government protesters drop a rubbish bin on riot police from a footbridge in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong breathes sigh of relief as Saturday night passes with no tear gas fired as anti-government protesters cause only minor disruption and avoid clashing with police
- Protesters and police appeared at times to be on the brink of a clash in Mong Kok, but in the end, nothing came of their confrontation
- Day began with a teachers’ rally with an estimated turnout of 22,000 protesters amid an amber rainstorm
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters drop a rubbish bin on riot police from a footbridge in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong