Despite being banned by police, a massive crowd turned out for Sunday’s protest in Causeway Bay. Organisers said 1.7 million people marched. Photo: Sam Tsang
Peaceful march was change of strategy for Hong Kong protesters, giving government less room to act against them
- Outlawed demonstration draws a massive turnout, but goes off without incident – contrasting with chaotic violence at airport earlier in week
- Move represents a change of tack for protesters, although some say radical action should not be abandoned entirely
The full impact of the airport protests only became clear on Wednesday when the number of flights affected was revealed. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong airport struggles to pick up pieces after 1,000 flights grounded as security tightened after court order secured to clear protesters
- Unprecedented violence at airport sparks widespread condemnation including from Beijing and local officials, residents and tourists, as well as business groups
- Protesters also cable-tied, beat and tormented for several hours two mainland Chinese men they caught in terminal building
