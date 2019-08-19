Channels

Despite being banned by police, a massive crowd turned out for Sunday’s protest in Causeway Bay. Organisers said 1.7 million people marched. Photo: Sam Tsang
Peaceful march was change of strategy for Hong Kong protesters, giving government less room to act against them

  • Outlawed demonstration draws a massive turnout, but goes off without incident – contrasting with chaotic violence at airport earlier in week
  • Move represents a change of tack for protesters, although some say radical action should not be abandoned entirely
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam  

Chris Lau  

Phila Siu  

Updated: 12:49am, 19 Aug, 2019

The full impact of the airport protests only became clear on Wednesday when the number of flights affected was revealed. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong airport struggles to pick up pieces after 1,000 flights grounded as security tightened after court order secured to clear protesters

  • Unprecedented violence at airport sparks widespread condemnation including from Beijing and local officials, residents and tourists, as well as business groups
  • Protesters also cable-tied, beat and tormented for several hours two mainland Chinese men they caught in terminal building
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung  

Phila Siu  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 3:11pm, 15 Aug, 2019

