Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Vehicles travel past demonstrators on Harcourt Road during a protest in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

US President Donald Trump says a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown in Hong Kong would harm trade deal with China

  • Trump’s comments came as Washington and Beijing look to revive pivotal talks aimed at ending their trade war
  • Hong Kong has been embroiled in two months of protests over a controversial extradition bill
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:05am, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vehicles travel past demonstrators on Harcourt Road during a protest in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protester attends a rally as pro-China counterprotesters also gather nearby, in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Hong Kong protests: rallies held in Sydney, Vancouver, Toronto and London

  • Supporters of China and Hong Kong have increasingly held rallies in countries around the world
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protester attends a rally as pro-China counterprotesters also gather nearby, in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.