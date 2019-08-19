Vehicles travel past demonstrators on Harcourt Road during a protest in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump says a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown in Hong Kong would harm trade deal with China
- Trump’s comments came as Washington and Beijing look to revive pivotal talks aimed at ending their trade war
- Hong Kong has been embroiled in two months of protests over a controversial extradition bill
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
Vehicles travel past demonstrators on Harcourt Road during a protest in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
A Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protester attends a rally as pro-China counterprotesters also gather nearby, in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests: rallies held in Sydney, Vancouver, Toronto and London
- Supporters of China and Hong Kong have increasingly held rallies in countries around the world
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protester attends a rally as pro-China counterprotesters also gather nearby, in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: AP