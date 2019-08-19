Channels

Finnair’s business is heavily reliant on the China market. Photo: AFP
Politics

Finnair joins ranks of companies distancing themselves from Hong Kong anti-government protests

  • Company employing Nordic carrier’s 130-strong flight attendant base warns staff against damaging its reputation by linking it to recent demonstrations
  • It cites a consumer backlash against the company, whose second-largest market for long-haul travel is China
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 5:58pm, 19 Aug, 2019

Finnair's business is heavily reliant on the China market. Photo: AFP
Protesters stream past Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Three nights of tear gas-free protests as Hong Kong’s anti-government movement gives peace a chance

  • Organiser estimates 1.7 million at Sunday’s Victoria Park rally, though police estimate is much smaller
  • Government and police do not condemn the protest, although they note the disruption caused by hundreds of thousands taking over Hong Kong Island streets
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Phila Siu  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 9:05am, 19 Aug, 2019

Protesters stream past Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Robert Ng
