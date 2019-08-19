Finnair’s business is heavily reliant on the China market. Photo: AFP
Finnair joins ranks of companies distancing themselves from Hong Kong anti-government protests
- Company employing Nordic carrier’s 130-strong flight attendant base warns staff against damaging its reputation by linking it to recent demonstrations
- It cites a consumer backlash against the company, whose second-largest market for long-haul travel is China
Protesters stream past Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Robert Ng
Three nights of tear gas-free protests as Hong Kong’s anti-government movement gives peace a chance
- Organiser estimates 1.7 million at Sunday’s Victoria Park rally, though police estimate is much smaller
- Government and police do not condemn the protest, although they note the disruption caused by hundreds of thousands taking over Hong Kong Island streets
