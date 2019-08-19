Channels

Protesters fill Causeway Road on Sunday as they march from Victoria Park to Central. Photo: Edmond So
‘Now is the time to meet demands’: pro-democracy lawmakers and protesters warn Hong Kong’s embattled leaders

  • Police confirm Sunday’s mass protest was relatively calm with one official saying ‘if protesters don’t use violence, the police will not use force’
  • But protesters say government must capitalise on the new-found peace – now
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 8:00pm, 19 Aug, 2019

Protesters fill Causeway Road on Sunday as they march from Victoria Park to Central. Photo: Edmond So
Protesters stream past Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Robert Ng
Three nights of tear gas-free protests as Hong Kong’s anti-government movement gives peace a chance

  • Organiser estimates 1.7 million at Sunday’s Victoria Park rally, though police estimate is much smaller
  • Government and police do not condemn the protest, although they note the disruption caused by hundreds of thousands taking over Hong Kong Island streets
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam  

Phila Siu  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 9:05am, 19 Aug, 2019

Protesters stream past Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Robert Ng
