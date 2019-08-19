Protesters fill Causeway Road on Sunday as they march from Victoria Park to Central. Photo: Edmond So
‘Now is the time to meet demands’: pro-democracy lawmakers and protesters warn Hong Kong’s embattled leaders
- Police confirm Sunday’s mass protest was relatively calm with one official saying ‘if protesters don’t use violence, the police will not use force’
- But protesters say government must capitalise on the new-found peace – now
Protesters stream past Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Robert Ng
Three nights of tear gas-free protests as Hong Kong’s anti-government movement gives peace a chance
- Organiser estimates 1.7 million at Sunday’s Victoria Park rally, though police estimate is much smaller
- Government and police do not condemn the protest, although they note the disruption caused by hundreds of thousands taking over Hong Kong Island streets
