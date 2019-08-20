Chinese University will collect material related to the protests against the extradition bill that have raged in Hong Kong since early June. Photo: AFP
Chinese University to start public archive on Hong Kong protests to document the movement and preserve material for future study
- University gives green light to collecting documents and recordings related to protests, which have gripped city since early June
- Collection will aim to give fuller picture of demonstrations and help public and scholars understand movement
Topic | Hong Kong protests
