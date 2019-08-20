Police watchdog head Anthony Neoh spoke to the Post over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests need a political solution and that should start with withdrawing extradition bill, police watchdog chief Anthony Neoh says
- Anthony Neoh, head of the police watchdog, says formally withdrawing the unpopular extradition legislation would give it a ‘proper burial’ and soothe public anger
- He does not rule out a judge-led inquiry after that
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police watchdog head Anthony Neoh spoke to the Post over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
Police fire tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong this month. Antagonism and conflict is also playing out online between demonstrators and mainland Chinese. Photo: Reuters
China’s Great Firewall no barrier to ugly online battles over Hong Kong protests
- As social-media-savvy activists run a grass-roots public relations campaign, they have come up against nationalistic mainlanders egged on by state media
- There is a clear dichotomy between how the movement has been portrayed on the internet within and beyond the mainland
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police fire tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong this month. Antagonism and conflict is also playing out online between demonstrators and mainland Chinese. Photo: Reuters