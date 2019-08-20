Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police watchdog head Anthony Neoh spoke to the Post over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong protests need a political solution and that should start with withdrawing extradition bill, police watchdog chief Anthony Neoh says

  • Anthony Neoh, head of the police watchdog, says formally withdrawing the unpopular extradition legislation would give it a ‘proper burial’ and soothe public anger
  • He does not rule out a judge-led inquiry after that
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Zuraidah Ibrahim  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:17am, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police watchdog head Anthony Neoh spoke to the Post over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police fire tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong this month. Antagonism and conflict is also playing out online between demonstrators and mainland Chinese. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China’s Great Firewall no barrier to ugly online battles over Hong Kong protests

  • As social-media-savvy activists run a grass-roots public relations campaign, they have come up against nationalistic mainlanders egged on by state media
  • There is a clear dichotomy between how the movement has been portrayed on the internet within and beyond the mainland
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:49pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police fire tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong this month. Antagonism and conflict is also playing out online between demonstrators and mainland Chinese. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.