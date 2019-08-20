Channels

The social media platforms Twitter and Facebook have both announced the suspension of accounts they say are part of a China-based campaign to disrupt the Hong Kong protests. Photos: AFP
Politics

Twitter and Facebook suspend accounts for being part of China-backed campaign to disrupt Hong Kong protests

  • The social platform Twitter says it has suspended 936 accounts originating within China; Facebook says it removed five accounts
  • Twitter also announces it will no longer accept advertising from ‘state-controlled news media entities’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 4:27am, 20 Aug, 2019

Police fire tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong this month. Antagonism and conflict is also playing out online between demonstrators and mainland Chinese. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China’s Great Firewall no barrier to ugly online battles over Hong Kong protests

  • As social-media-savvy activists run a grass-roots public relations campaign, they have come up against nationalistic mainlanders egged on by state media
  • There is a clear dichotomy between how the movement has been portrayed on the internet within and beyond the mainland
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:49pm, 19 Aug, 2019

