Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has committed to opening a dialogue on the civil unrest that has rocked the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: city’s leader Carrie Lam commits to ‘creating a platform for dialogue’ but again dismisses calls for independent inquiry into police

  • Chief executive says her administration is committed to listening to the people
  • Comments come after hundreds of thousands took to streets in peaceful demonstration over the weekend
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 10:56am, 20 Aug, 2019

Police watchdog head Anthony Neoh spoke to the Post over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong protests need a political solution and that should start with withdrawing extradition bill, police watchdog chief Anthony Neoh says

  • Anthony Neoh, head of the police watchdog, says formally withdrawing the unpopular extradition legislation would give it a ‘proper burial’ and soothe public anger
  • He does not rule out a judge-led inquiry after that
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Zuraidah Ibrahim  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:05am, 20 Aug, 2019

