Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has committed to opening a dialogue on the civil unrest that has rocked the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: city’s leader Carrie Lam commits to ‘creating a platform for dialogue’ but again dismisses calls for independent inquiry into police
- Chief executive says her administration is committed to listening to the people
- Comments come after hundreds of thousands took to streets in peaceful demonstration over the weekend
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police watchdog head Anthony Neoh spoke to the Post over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests need a political solution and that should start with withdrawing extradition bill, police watchdog chief Anthony Neoh says
- Anthony Neoh, head of the police watchdog, says formally withdrawing the unpopular extradition legislation would give it a ‘proper burial’ and soothe public anger
- He does not rule out a judge-led inquiry after that
