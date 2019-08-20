Channels

The tunnel in Tseung Kwan O where a Lennon Wall has come up. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong protests: man stabs three people at Lennon Wall in Tseung Kwan O tunnel after victims reveal political views

  • Accused allegedly asked victims their views on extradition bill protests before launching the knife attack
  • The victims suffer injuries to head and hand – one critical in hospital, while other receives seven stitches on head
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 1:47pm, 20 Aug, 2019

