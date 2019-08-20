Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Patrick Yue (left) Qian Peiyuan (right), who are among the first beneficiaries of cross-border grants for scientific collaboration within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology nets HK$45 million in mainland Chinese funding under Greater Bay Area

  • Two scholars at University of Science and Technology win grants, from Guangdong provincial authorities and a Guangzhou-based lab
  • Cash will back an oceans lab, and research into smart chips needed for 5G mobile data infrastructure
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 6:30pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Patrick Yue (left) Qian Peiyuan (right), who are among the first beneficiaries of cross-border grants for scientific collaboration within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.