Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jeremy Tam took a different position at Cathay in 2016, when his election to the legislature meant he had to stop flying regularly. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Hoping to end ‘political storm’ related to Hong Kong protests, pro-democracy legislator Jeremy Tam resigns from Cathay Pacific Airways

  • Former pilot was still on staff at the airline, despite stopping regular flights upon his election to the legislature in 2016
  • Pro-establishment figures had used the link to pressure the carrier
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 8:10pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jeremy Tam took a different position at Cathay in 2016, when his election to the legislature meant he had to stop flying regularly. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.