Jeremy Tam took a different position at Cathay in 2016, when his election to the legislature meant he had to stop flying regularly. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hoping to end ‘political storm’ related to Hong Kong protests, pro-democracy legislator Jeremy Tam resigns from Cathay Pacific Airways
- Former pilot was still on staff at the airline, despite stopping regular flights upon his election to the legislature in 2016
- Pro-establishment figures had used the link to pressure the carrier
Topic | Hong Kong protests
