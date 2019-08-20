Henry Litton, a former judge, has hit out at the Hong Kong government. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protesters want to protect freedoms? Work on defending ‘one country, two systems’ first, retired judge Henry Litton says
- Former Court of Final Appeal judge launches rare attack on city’s political elite for neglecting people’s needs
- He calls on authorities to govern, instead of expecting a commission of inquiry – if it is set up – to perform what the administration should be doing
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police watchdog head Anthony Neoh spoke to the Post over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests need a political solution and that should start with withdrawing extradition bill, police watchdog chief Anthony Neoh says
- Anthony Neoh, head of the police watchdog, says formally withdrawing the unpopular extradition legislation would give it a ‘proper burial’ and soothe public anger
- He does not rule out a judge-led inquiry after that
