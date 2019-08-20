Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Henry Litton, a former judge, has hit out at the Hong Kong government. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protesters want to protect freedoms? Work on defending ‘one country, two systems’ first, retired judge Henry Litton says

  • Former Court of Final Appeal judge launches rare attack on city’s political elite for neglecting people’s needs
  • He calls on authorities to govern, instead of expecting a commission of inquiry – if it is set up – to perform what the administration should be doing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:59pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Henry Litton, a former judge, has hit out at the Hong Kong government. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police watchdog head Anthony Neoh spoke to the Post over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong protests need a political solution and that should start with withdrawing extradition bill, police watchdog chief Anthony Neoh says

  • Anthony Neoh, head of the police watchdog, says formally withdrawing the unpopular extradition legislation would give it a ‘proper burial’ and soothe public anger
  • He does not rule out a judge-led inquiry after that
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Zuraidah Ibrahim  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:06am, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police watchdog head Anthony Neoh spoke to the Post over the weekend. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.