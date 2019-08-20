Simon Cheng was on a business trip in Shenzhen last time his girlfriend heard from him. Photo: Handout
British consulate worker in Hong Kong held in mainland China for 10 days, girlfriend says
- Simon Cheng disappeared more than a week ago while returning from Shenzhen at the West Kowloon terminus of the cross-border railway, according to partner
- British consulate ‘extremely concerned’ by reports of detention
Topic | Britain
The man pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Mainland Chinese tourist jailed for defacing US consulate in Hong Kong in response to so-called foreign meddling in anti-government protests
- Unemployed Qin Jingjun, 37, tries to spray slogan in Chinese on front gate of diplomatic mission
- Judge dismisses lawyer’s claim that Qin had acted on a momentary impulse
Topic | Hong Kong courts
