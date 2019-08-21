Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Professor Andy Hor, vice-president for research at the University of Hong Kong, will return to Singapore. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Scholars urge University of Hong Kong president to find suitable replacements after two more members of senior management team resign

  • University professor expresses concern over resignations in the face of stiff competition from other institutes on the mainland and Greater Bay Area
  • Spokesperson says resignations are due to personal reasons and ensures there will be no disruption to day-to-day management
Topic |   Education
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 9:19pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Professor Andy Hor, vice-president for research at the University of Hong Kong, will return to Singapore. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.