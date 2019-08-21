Professor Andy Hor, vice-president for research at the University of Hong Kong, will return to Singapore. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Scholars urge University of Hong Kong president to find suitable replacements after two more members of senior management team resign
- University professor expresses concern over resignations in the face of stiff competition from other institutes on the mainland and Greater Bay Area
- Spokesperson says resignations are due to personal reasons and ensures there will be no disruption to day-to-day management
Topic | Education
Professor Andy Hor, vice-president for research at the University of Hong Kong, will return to Singapore. Photo: Xiaomei Chen