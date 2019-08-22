Channels

One-third of Hongkongers express no interest to know about their ancestral place in mainland China, finds a survey by Chinese University. Photo: Bloomberg
More than 40 per cent of Hongkongers have low sense of belonging to China, university survey finds

  • Survey by Chinese University reveals one-third Hongkongers express no interest to know about their ancestral place in mainland China
  • Researcher says more exchange tours could shorten distance between mainland China and the city and hold the key to solving sense of alienation
Victor Ting

Updated: 7:20am, 22 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
The trouble with trying to turn Hong Kong’s young people into ‘patriotic youth’

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • Here we look at how the city’s government has poured millions of dollars into programmes to expose the younger generation to mainland China but the campaign has failed to foster national pride
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 2:38pm, 21 Aug, 2019

