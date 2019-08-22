Colonial Hong Kong flags fly in Central on Friday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Are Hong Kong protesters pro-American or British when they wave the US and UK flags? The answer is complicated
- The flying of flags of other countries at protests is often cited as evidence of foreign interference or an attempt to spark an uprising against central government
- But ask the flag-bearers themselves and the picture is more nuanced and quite different from these assumptions
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protesters want to protect freedoms? Work on defending ‘one country, two systems’ first, retired judge Henry Litton says
- Former Court of Final Appeal judge launches rare attack on city’s political elite for neglecting people’s needs
- He calls on authorities to govern, instead of expecting a commission of inquiry – if it is set up – to perform what the administration should be doing
Henry Litton, a former judge, has hit out at the Hong Kong government. Photo: Winson Wong