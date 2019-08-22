Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Colonial Hong Kong flags fly in Central on Friday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Are Hong Kong protesters pro-American or British when they wave the US and UK flags? The answer is complicated

  • The flying of flags of other countries at protests is often cited as evidence of foreign interference or an attempt to spark an uprising against central government
  • But ask the flag-bearers themselves and the picture is more nuanced and quite different from these assumptions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 8:58am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Colonial Hong Kong flags fly in Central on Friday night. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Henry Litton, a former judge, has hit out at the Hong Kong government. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protesters want to protect freedoms? Work on defending ‘one country, two systems’ first, retired judge Henry Litton says

  • Former Court of Final Appeal judge launches rare attack on city’s political elite for neglecting people’s needs
  • He calls on authorities to govern, instead of expecting a commission of inquiry – if it is set up – to perform what the administration should be doing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 6:58am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Henry Litton, a former judge, has hit out at the Hong Kong government. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.