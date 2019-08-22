Cathay Pacific employees have been warned about their social media use. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific staff warned over social media use as airline deals with fallout from Chinese aviation authority move
- Employees warned about what they do in and out of work hours as staff details are leaked by pro-government group on Telegram app
- Carrier even tells staff not to discuss anti-government protests during preflight briefings
Topic | Hong Kong protests
