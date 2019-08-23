Illustration: Perry Tse
Disillusioned drifters: why young, educated Chinese wonder whether Hong Kong is still home
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
- Here we look at how the city has drawn thousands of professionals from mainland China but a summer of unrest has left many questioning the protests and their own place in Hong Kong
Representatives of university students reveal their plans for a class boycott on September 2. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: students from 10 universities and more than 100 secondary schools expected to join class boycott
- Student representatives in universities warn they will escalate action if government fails to meet extradition bill protesters’ demands
- Scale of next month’s boycott revealed as organisers of the university and secondary school strikes detail their plans separately
