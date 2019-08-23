Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Perry Tse
Politics

Disillusioned drifters: why young, educated Chinese wonder whether Hong Kong is still home

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
  • Here we look at how the city has drawn thousands of professionals from mainland China but a summer of unrest has left many questioning the protests and their own place in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kristin Huang  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 7:37am, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Representatives of university students reveal their plans for a class boycott on September 2. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong protests: students from 10 universities and more than 100 secondary schools expected to join class boycott

  • Student representatives in universities warn they will escalate action if government fails to meet extradition bill protesters’ demands
  • Scale of next month’s boycott revealed as organisers of the university and secondary school strikes detail their plans separately
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Athena Chan  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 3:28am, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Representatives of university students reveal their plans for a class boycott on September 2. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.