Rebecca Sy (right), with other unionists, dedicated her life to the airline, a petition calling for her reinstatement says. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Cathay Dragon cabin crew union leader becomes latest casualty of Hong Kong’s political crisis after her employment is ‘terminated’

  • Rebecca Sy, chairwoman of Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Flight Attendants’ Association, given choice of resigning or being fired, sources say
  • Online petition launched demanding company reinstate Sy, a flight attendant, and explain its actions
Topic |   Cathay Dragon
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 1:04am, 23 Aug, 2019

Cathay Pacific employees have been warned about their social media use. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Cathay Pacific staff warned over social media use as airline deals with fallout from Chinese aviation authority move

  • Employees warned about what they do in and out of work hours as staff details are leaked by pro-government group on Telegram app
  • Carrier even tells staff not to discuss anti-government protests during preflight briefings
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 12:04am, 23 Aug, 2019

