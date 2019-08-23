Rebecca Sy (right), with other unionists, dedicated her life to the airline, a petition calling for her reinstatement says. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Dragon cabin crew union leader becomes latest casualty of Hong Kong’s political crisis after her employment is ‘terminated’
- Rebecca Sy, chairwoman of Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Flight Attendants’ Association, given choice of resigning or being fired, sources say
- Online petition launched demanding company reinstate Sy, a flight attendant, and explain its actions
