A protesters have repeatedly clashed with riot police, activists have accused officers of using excessive force. Photo: Felix Wong
Police watchdog member walks back support for officers not wearing ID numbers amid Hong Kong anti-government protests
- In the face of criticism, Christopher Cheung says he was simply worried the numbers could lead to officers’ and their families’ information being published
- Activists say officers not showing their ID means they escape complaints of excessive force
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protesters have repeatedly clashed with riot police, activists have accused officers of using excessive force. Photo: Felix Wong