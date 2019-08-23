Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protesters have repeatedly clashed with riot police, activists have accused officers of using excessive force. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Police watchdog member walks back support for officers not wearing ID numbers amid Hong Kong anti-government protests

  • In the face of criticism, Christopher Cheung says he was simply worried the numbers could lead to officers’ and their families’ information being published
  • Activists say officers not showing their ID means they escape complaints of excessive force
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 11:31am, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protesters have repeatedly clashed with riot police, activists have accused officers of using excessive force. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.