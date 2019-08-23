The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital in Shenzhen. Photo: Edward Wong
University of Hong Kong medical school suspends classes in mainland China for rest of 2019 – no reason yet given
- School yet to answer questions about cancellation – despite complaints from students about border searches
- Students notified this week that compulsory courses at University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital were suspended
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
